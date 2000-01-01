Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RMC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RMC
- Market CapAUD491.960m
- SymbolASX:RMC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000033094
Company Profile
Homeloans Ltd is engaged in mortgage origination and management of home loans; and securitisation of mortgages through the Residential Mortgage Trust, a special purpose vehicle used to issue residential mortgage backed securities.