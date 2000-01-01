Resinco Capital Partners Inc (TSX:RIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RIN
- Market CapCAD11.070m
- SymbolTSX:RIN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA76112T2002
Company Profile
Resinco Capital Partners Inc is engaged in providing early-stage financing to private and public exploration and mining companies in hard rock minerals, precious metals, rare-earth minerals, oil, gas, water and renewable energy markets.