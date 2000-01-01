Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RFP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RFP
- Market Cap$354.500m
- SymbolNYSE:RFP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- Currency
- ISINUS76117W1099
Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products Inc is engaged in the forest products industry which includes newsprint, specialty papers, market pulp, wood products and others. The company owns or operates facilities in the United States, Canada, and South Korea.