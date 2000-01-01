Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:RSG)
- SymbolASX:RSG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINAU000000RSG6
Resolute Mining Ltd is an Australia-based gold producer. Its principal activities include gold mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals. The company organizes its operations into three main business divisions, namely: Mako (Senegal), Syama (Mali), and Bibiani (Ghana). The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the Syama (Mali) segment.Resolute Mining Ltd is an Australia-based gold producer. The company's principal activities include: gold mining, prospecting and exploration for minerals.