Resonance Health Ltd (ASX:RHT)

APAC company
Market Info - RHT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RHT

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:RHT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RHT2

Company Profile

Resonance Health Ltd is a healthcare company specializing in the development and commercialization of technologies and services for the quantitative analysis of radiological images in a regulated and quality controlled environment. Its product includes FerriScan, a non-invasive liver diagnostic technology used for the measurement of iron in the liver and HepaFat-Scan. The company's operating segment includes Services; and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue North America and Europe-Middle-East-Africa (EMEA) and also has a presence in Asia/Pacific and North America.

