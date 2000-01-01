Company Profile

Resonance Health Ltd is a healthcare company specializing in the development and commercialization of technologies and services for the quantitative analysis of radiological images in a regulated and quality controlled environment. Its product includes FerriScan, a non-invasive liver diagnostic technology used for the measurement of iron in the liver and HepaFat-Scan. The company's operating segment includes Services; and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue North America and Europe-Middle-East-Africa (EMEA) and also has a presence in Asia/Pacific and North America.