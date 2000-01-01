Resource Base Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:RBX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RBX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RBX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:RBX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000152803
Company Profile
Resource Base Ltd is an Australia-based gold mining and exploration company. It holds an interest in the Adelong gold project.Resource Base Ltd is engaged in gold production and mineral exploration. Its project includes Broula King Gold Mine Project. The project is situated about 230 km due west of Sydney near Bumbaldry.