Resource Capital Gold Corp (TSX:RCG.H)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD1.750m
  • SymbolTSX:RCG.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA76124L1040

Company Profile

Resource Capital Gold Corp is a precious-metals developer and producer. The company is currently focusing on Dufferin Gold Mine and mill in Nova Scotia. It is also advancing the Corcoran Canyon, Tangier and Forest Hill gold-silver projects.

