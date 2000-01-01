Resource Mining Corp Ltd (ASX:RMI)

Market Info - RMI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RMI

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:RMI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RMI5

Company Profile

Resource Mining Corp Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration operation in Australia and Papua New Guinea including iron ore, nickel, laterite, and nickel-cobalt. The company holds interests in Wowo Gap Nickel Project. The Wowo Gap Nickel Project has tenements comprising EL1165 Wowo Gap.Resource Mining Corp Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on metal deposits in Papua New Guinea.

