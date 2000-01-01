Resources Connection Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RGP)
Company Info - RGP
- Market Cap$405.380m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RGP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConsulting Services
- Currency
- ISINUS76122Q1058
Company Profile
Resources Connection Inc provides consulting and business initiative support services primarily through its operative subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals. The company offers transformation and improvement, financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management services and support. Its clients operate in the accounting, finance, corporate governance, risk and compliance management, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, and legal and regulatory sectors.Resources Connection Inc is a multinational consulting firm. It provides consulting and business initiative support services to its client in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance, risk and compliance management.