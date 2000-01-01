Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc provides consulting and business initiative support services primarily through its operative subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals. The company offers transformation and improvement, financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management services and support. Its clients operate in the accounting, finance, corporate governance, risk and compliance management, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, and legal and regulatory sectors.