Company Profile

Resources & Energy Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Australia. It holds an interest in the Radio Gold mine located in Bullfinch, Western Australia, the Mount Mackenzie mine located in Rockhampton, Queensland and the East Menzies Gold Project. The Group has two operating segments: Gold Mine Exploration and Development and Other Activities.