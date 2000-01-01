Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QSR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QSR

  • Market CapCAD25.578bn
  • SymbolTSE:QSR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINCA76131D1033

Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant company. It owns and operates restaurants brands include Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Latest QSR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .