Restaurant Brands NZ Ltd (ASX:RBD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RBD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RBD
- Market CapAUD1.436bn
- SymbolASX:RBD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINNZRBDE0001S1
Company Profile
Restaurant Brands NZ Ltd together with its subsidiaries operates quick service and takeaway restaurant concepts. It operates stores under KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee and Carl's Jr. brands.