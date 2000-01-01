Company Profile

Restaurant Group (The) PLC operates more than 400 restaurants and pubs under a variety of brand names and concepts, including Frankie and Benny's (American and Italian food), Chiquito (Mexican food), Coast to Coast (American food), Brunning & Price (traditional British pub), and Garfunkel's (British cafe). All of the company's restaurants are located in the United Kingdom. The company also has its TRG Concessions business, which operates in airports, transport locations, and shopping centers under existing Restaurant Group brands, franchised brands, or bespoke concepts.