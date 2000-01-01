Company Profile

Resurs Holding AB provides retail financial services. The company offers payment and loyalty solutions for chain stores and e-commerce companies across the Nordic region. It offers unsecured loans to consumers wishing to finance investments in their home, travels or other consumer goods. Resurs also provides non-life insurance under the Solid Forsakring brand. The company's business segments are Payment Solutions, Consumer Loans and Insurance products. It operates its business in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Sweden.