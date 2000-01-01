Resverlogix Corp (TSE:RVX)
CAD187.540m
TSE:RVX
Healthcare
Biotechnology
- Currency
CA76128M1086
Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.Resverlogix Corp is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing RVX-208, a molecule selective inhibit BET domain inhibitor for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular, diabetes mellitus, Alzheimer's & chronic kidney disease.