Company Profile

Retail Estates SA is a real estate investment trust that invests mainly in retail properties located on the periphery of residential areas or along access roads to urban centers, mainly in the Flemish and Wallonia Regions of Belgium. The company buys these properties from third parties or builds and markets retail buildings for its own account. It rents its properties in a structural state, with the furnishings, fittings, and maintenance left to the discretion of the tenants. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue in the form of rental income from Belgium.