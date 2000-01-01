Retail Food Group Ltd (ASX:RFG)
Retail Food Group Ltd owns, operates, and franchises restaurants primarily located in Australia. Retail Food Group's biggest brands include Donut King, Michel's Patisserie, Brumby's Bakery, Esquires Coffee Houses, Gloria Jean's Coffees, Pizza Capers Gourmet Kitchen, and Crust Gourmet Pizza. The company generates roughly half its revenue from restaurants that it directly operates. The remaining revenue consists of royalties and other income from franchisees. The company generates nearly all its revenue in Australia.Retail Food Group Ltd owns, operates, and franchises restaurants across Australia. It offers services under various brands such as Donut King, Michel's Patisserie, Brumby's Bakery, and Crust Gourmet Pizza.