Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)
Market Cap: $2.010bn
Symbol: NASDAQ:ROIC
Industry: Real Estate
Sector: REIT - Retail
ISIN: US76131N1019
Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company invests in, leases, and manages retail properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists primarily of community and neighbourhood shopping centres.