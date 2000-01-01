Retail Properties of America Inc Class A (NYSE:RPAI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RPAI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RPAI
- Market Cap$2.825bn
- SymbolNYSE:RPAI
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS76131V2025
Company Profile
Retail Properties of America Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company invests, develops, and manages retail property assets that include shopping centers in the United States.