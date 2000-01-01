Company Profile

Retail Value Inc is a real estate company. The company owns shopping center properties and have a diverse tenant base that includes national retailers such as Walmart/Sam's Club, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and TJX Companies. It has two reportable segments: the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. The company generates maximum revenue from the continental U.S. segment.