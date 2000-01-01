Company Profile

Retelit SpA provides data services and infrastructure for the telecommunications market. The company's telecommunication services include SDH, IP and dark fibre rental services as well as co-location services. Its fiber optic infrastructure connects 9 Metropolitan Area Network and 15 Data Centers across Italy. The company's network also extends beyond Italy through a pan-European ring with PoP's in Frankfurt and London. The company also reaches the main European telecommunications hubs, including Amsterdam and Paris.