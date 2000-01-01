Company Profile

Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and market patented safety medical products for the healthcare industry. It offers 1mL tuberculin; insulin syringes; allergy antigen VanishPoint syringes; 0.5mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL VanishPoint syringes; and the VanishPoint blood collection tube holder. The company also sells VanishPoint auto-disable syringes in the international market in addition to its other products. It distributes its products throughout the U.S. through the general line and specialty distributors. The maximum revenue derives from the US region as well as from Syringes products.Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession. It offers 1mL tuberculin; allergy antigen VanishPoint syringes.