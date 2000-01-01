Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RTRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RTRX
- Market Cap$611.730m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RTRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS7612991064
Company Profile
Retrophin Inc is a pharmaceutical company based in the United States. Its drug candidates are targeted at serious rare diseases such as gallstones and bile acid synthesis disorders.