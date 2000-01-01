Return Energy Inc (TSX:RTN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RTN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RTN
- Market CapCAD6.080m
- SymbolTSX:RTN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA76133H1029
Company Profile
Return Energy Inc is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties internationally in Alberta.