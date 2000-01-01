Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corp is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in the prospective and under-explored Guiana Shield gold district, located on the northern edge of the Amazon Craton of South America. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project includes Dorlin Gold Project, Boulanger Gold Project, Haute Mana Gold Project and Aremu Gold Project.Reunion Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. Its projects include the French Guiana projects.