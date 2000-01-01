Company Profile

Reverse Corp Ltd is an Australia-based telecommunications company engaged in the provision of reverse charge calling services. Its segments include Reverse Charges, Online Contacts, and Corporate. It is focused on providing calls of last resort, allowing its customers to stay connected from out-of-credit prepaid mobiles on all Australian mobile provider networks and payphones. The company's users can connect to both mobiles and fixed lines. The company operates an online contact lens store called OzContacts.com.au. It also operates an online contact lens business through NetOptical.com.au.Reverse Corp Ltd provides reverse charge calling services. It owns and operates the 1800-REVERSE brand.