Company Profile

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc is a multi-vertical fintech company generating revenue via its bank authorized RevoluPAY payment app and Visa Card in a closed loop. RevoluVIP members only Club net rate travel to more than 120 countries, forex, remittances, RevoluCHARGE pay-as-you-go top-up, RevolUTILITY utility bills, RevoluREALTY real estate, REVOLUEGAME gaming, RevoluMED healthcare, RevoluESPORTS Esports, RevoluFIN Alternative Loans, all secured by blockchain security.CUV Ventures Corp is a technology company engaged in blockchain Revolupay, cryptoken CCU Coin, online travel and marketing, Travelucion digital media, electronic booking solutions, plus, several expert consulting divisions.