Revolution Beauty Group (LSE:REVB)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REVB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REVB
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:REVB
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINGB00BP7L1T61
Company Profile
Revolution Beauty Group PLC is a global mass beauty and personal care business that operates a multi-brand, multi-category strategy and sells its products both DTC via its e-commerce operations, and in both physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has warehousing facilities in the UK, USA, and Australia, and offices in the UK, USA, New Zealand, and Germany.