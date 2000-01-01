Revolve Group Inc Class A (NYSE:RVLV)

North American company
Market Info - RVLV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RVLV

  • Market Cap$1.031bn
  • SymbolNYSE:RVLV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS76156B1070

Company Profile

Revolve Group Inc is a fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. Its offerings comprise of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. The company's operating segment includes REVOLVE and FORWARD. It generates maximum revenue from the REVOLVE segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Latest RVLV news

