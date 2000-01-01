Revolve Group Inc Class A (NYSE:RVLV)
North American company
Company Profile
Revolve Group Inc is a fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. Its offerings comprise of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. The company's operating segment includes REVOLVE and FORWARD. It generates maximum revenue from the REVOLVE segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.