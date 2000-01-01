Company Profile

Reward Minerals Ltd is a potash focussed advanced-stage exploration and development company. It operates predominantly in one business segment which is Potash mineral exploration and in one geographical area which is Western Australia. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project, located 340 kilometer east of Newman in the Little Sandy Desert of north-western Western Australia.Reward Minerals Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of Potash resources amenable to the production of Potassium Sulfat.