Rewardstream Solutions Inc specializes in marketing programs to acquire, engage, optimize, and retain customers and sales channels. The company is a provider of software as a Service marketing technology to marketing programs, referral programs and source code licensing programs. The company has three segments namely Loyalty, Referral, and Source Code. The Referrals segment is comprised of Custom and Spark referrals. The custom segment includes custom solutions developed for clients to generate sales through program incentives. The Spark referral segment includes the productized and configurable solutions for clients to generate sales through incentivized referrals. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Referral segment. The group is based in Canada.