Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp operates as a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. Its products include dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil.REX American Resources Corp is a holding company that conducts substantially all of its business operations through its subsidiaries. It is currently invested in ethanol production entities.