North American company
Company Info - REXN

  Market Cap$7.480m
  SymbolNASDAQ:REXN
  IndustryHealthcare
  SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  ISINUS7616403090

Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer.

