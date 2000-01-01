Rexel SA (EURONEXT:RXL)

European company
Market Info - RXL

Company Info - RXL

  • Market Cap€3.558bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:RXL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010451203

Company Profile

Rexel SA is engaged in the business of the distribution of low & ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers. Its products include electrical installation equipment, conduits & cables, lighting, security & communication tools.

Latest RXL news

