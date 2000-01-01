Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REXR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REXR

  • Market Cap$4.976bn
  • SymbolNYSE:REXR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINUS76169C1009

Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a United States based self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets.

Latest REXR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .