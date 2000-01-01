Company Profile

REXLot Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is principally engaged in the lottery system and games development business and distribution of lottery products in China. The group is involved in the lottery system, high-frequency games, specialized equipment for both CTG and scratch card products in China. The company operates single match games business through physical distribution networks. Its distribution platform consists physical retail networks and a portfolio of electronic lottery platforms. The group has its presence in China and Hong Kong. The reportable segment of the company is lottery business and generates the majority of its revenue from China.REXLot Holdings Ltd is engaged in lottery system and games development business and distribution and marketing of lottery products in China.