Rey Resources Ltd (ASX:REY)

APAC company
Company Info - REY

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:REY
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000REY9

Company Profile

Rey Resources Ltd is an exploring and developing energy resources company in Western Australia's Canning and Perth Basins. It operates in two segments, Mineral exploration and development and Petroleum exploration in one geographical location, Western Australia.Rey Resources Ltd explores and develops coal properties in Canning Basin and Perth Basin. The Company holds interest in the Canning Basin, Western Australia.

