Reynolds Consumer Products Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:REYN)

North American company
Company Info - REYN

  • Market Cap$5.785bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:REYN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS76171L1061

Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The company generates revenue through the United States.

