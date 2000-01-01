Reynolds Consumer Products Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:REYN)
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The company generates revenue through the United States.