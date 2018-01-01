Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) Share Price

Company Profile

Rezolute Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel, sustained-release injectable therapies. It applies proprietary formulation and manufacturing capabilities to known, well-characterized molecules to create differentiated, patent-protected therapies that have the potential to significantly improve existing standards of care. Its pipeline products include RZ358 and RZ402.Rezolute Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative drug therapies to improve the lives of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases.