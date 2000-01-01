Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. The company operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of its subsidiaries. The company has its operations in United States, Canada, Israel, and Mexico.