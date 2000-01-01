Company Profile

RH Petrogas Ltd is a Singapore based independent upstream oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources. It develops and produces hydrocarbon resources in Fuyu 1 block located in the Songliao Basin, Jilin province, the People's Republic of China. It holds an interest in Basin PSC, located in the 'Birds Head' area of West Papua, Indonesia. It also holds an interest in the SK331 Onshore Sarawak block located in the Balingian Basin.RH Petrogas Ltd is an independent oil and gas company. Its business activities are exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources.