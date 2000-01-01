RH Petrogas Ltd (SGX:T13)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - T13
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - T13
- Market CapSGD12.480m
- SymbolSGX:T13
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINSG1H00001443
Company Profile
RH Petrogas Ltd is a Singapore based independent upstream oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources. It develops and produces hydrocarbon resources in Fuyu 1 block located in the Songliao Basin, Jilin province, the People's Republic of China. It holds an interest in Basin PSC, located in the 'Birds Head' area of West Papua, Indonesia. It also holds an interest in the SK331 Onshore Sarawak block located in the Balingian Basin.RH Petrogas Ltd is an independent oil and gas company. Its business activities are exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources.