RH (NYSE:RH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RH
- Market Cap$4.236bn
- SymbolNYSE:RH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS74967X1037
Company Profile
RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc is a luxury brand in the home furnishings marketplace offering furniture, lighting, textiles, outdoor and garden products. It offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and websites.