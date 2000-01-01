RHI Magnesita NV Ordinary Shares (LSE:RHIM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RHIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RHIM
- Market Cap£1.878bn
- SymbolLSE:RHIM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINNL0012650360
Company Profile
RHI Magnesita NV is engaged in production and sale line of refractory materials and industrial minerals. It also offers integrated solutions in a wide range of refractory products and services.