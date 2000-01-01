Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP)

APAC company
Company Info - RHP

  • Market CapAUD301.250m
  • SymbolASX:RHP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RHP0

Company Profile

Rhipe Ltd is engaged in wholesale subscription software licenses to technology service provider resellers. These software subscriptions are for products from software vendors such as Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix.

