RHS Ltd (ASX:RHS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RHS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RHS
- Market CapAUD24.730m
- SymbolASX:RHS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU000000RHS4
Company Profile
RHS Ltd provides biotechnology products and services. The company develops sophisticated novel molecular tools for amplifying DNA and determining the genetic contents of a single cell.