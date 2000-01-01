RHS Ltd (ASX:RHS)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - RHS

Company Info - RHS

  • Market CapAUD24.730m
  • SymbolASX:RHS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RHS4

Company Profile

RHS Ltd provides biotechnology products and services. The company develops sophisticated novel molecular tools for amplifying DNA and determining the genetic contents of a single cell.

Latest RHS news

