RhythmOne (LSE:RTHM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RTHM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RTHM
- Market Cap£133.320m
- SymbolLSE:RTHM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYW0RC64
Company Profile
RhythmOne PLC is an internet media platform that connects digital consumers with advertisers through professionally generated content and offers a video search engine.