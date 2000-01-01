Company Profile

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and offers software for the construction, plant engineering, and infrastructure management worldwide. The company's operating segment includes iMTWO and xYTWO. It generates maximum revenue from the iMTWO segment. iMTWO segment either supply customers with non-exclusive, perpetual software usage rights based on licence agreements or provide software for use for a limited period. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from EMEA Region and also has a presence in Asia and Pacific and North America.RIB Software AG creates, develops, and offers software for the construction, plant engineering, and infrastructure management worldwide.