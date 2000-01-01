Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides network solutions primarily to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It enables service providers and enterprises to modernize their communications networks and provide secure real-time communications solutions to their customers and employees. Its solutions enable its customers with a secure way to connect and leverage multivendor, multiprotocol communications systems and applications across their networks and the cloud, around the world and in a rapidly changing ecosystem of IP-enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets.Ribbon Communications Inc is a real-time communications company. It is a provider of network solutions to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers and enterprises across industry verticals.