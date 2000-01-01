Company Profile

Riber is a France based company engaged in providing solutions for semiconductor industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing, producing, selling and maintaining molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems, and evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It is used for manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials which are used in consumer applications, from information technologies to organic light emitting diode flat screens and new generation thin layer solar cells. The products include MBE components and sources, CVD SEMI systems, and VTE and Linear sources. In addition, it also offers installation, maintenance, engineering, upgrading and process training services for its products.