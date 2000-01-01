Company Profile

Ricardo PLC is a provider of business solutions in the United Kingdom. Its services flow through two divisions, namely technical consulting and performance products. The technical consulting, which generates the higher revenue of the two, delivers engineering programmes and technology projects, together with environmental and management consultancy services and the performance products include transmissions, engines, and complete vehicle-related products.